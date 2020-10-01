Helen M. Nicely, Wampum, PA

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Nicely, 96, of Wampum, Pennsylvania passed away on September 28, 2020 at Beaver Health and Rehabilitation, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Edward G. and Martha (Ritter) McBride.

She was born June 18, 1924, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania

He is survived by her close and longtime friends; Bob and Beverly Hairhoger of Wampum, Pennsylvania and Robert and Dorothy Miller, of Wampum.

Helen was 1942 graduate of Lincoln High school and a longtime and faithful member of Wampum Presbyterian Church. She was also a 50 plus, year member of the Eastern Stars. Helen loved all animals, especially all her cats.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Nicely and her two brothers; James R. and Charles McBride.

Friends will be received from 12:00 – 1:00pm, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with Funeral Services following at 1:00 p.m. at Turner Funeral Home, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, with Rev Elizabeth Wallace, officiating.

Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, located in Rochester, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to THE TURNER FUNERAL HOME located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.

