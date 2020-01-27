Helen Louise Tetmeir, Ellwood City, PA

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise Tetmeir, 90, of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Brighton Wellness and Rehab Center in Beaver, Pennsylvania, after a short illness.

She was the daughter of the late August and Helen (Wagner) Tetmeir and was born at home in Ellwood City on October 18, 1929.

Youngest of eight children, she is preceded in death by brothers Gustave, Fredrick, John and William and sisters Agnes (Lapinsky), Pauline (Brdar) and Elizabeth (Stasick).

She is survived by nieces, Polly Thomas (New Castle, Pennsylvania), Kathy Dye (Casper, Wyoming), Becky Connell (Alexandria, Virginia), Patty Brdar (Fort Myers, Florida) and Paula Stasick (Inverness, Florida) and nephews, Michael Brdar (Rochester, Pennsylvania), Gus Tetmeir (Ellwood City, Pennsylvania), Mike Stasick (Tampa, Florida), Bob Stasick (Louisville, Kentucky) and Steve Tetmeir (California).

She worked in the cafeteria at Lincoln High School for 30 years and in her retirement enjoyed old movies on TMC, cooking and always had a radio playing in her kitchen, enjoying more modern music by the BeeGees and Neil Diamond, as well as, “old timers” like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby and Nat King Cole.

Interment will occur at a later date in Locust Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Turner Funeral Home, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Helen “Sue” Tetmeir please visit our Sympathy Store.