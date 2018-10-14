Helen Louise Grim Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Helen Louise Grim, 89, passed away Friday evening, October 12, 2018, at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine.

Miss Grim was born December 5, 1928, in East Palestine, a daughter of the late Paul Francis and Mamie Fay Hawkins Grim, Sr.

Helen had been a clerk for the A&P Tea Company in East Palestine and then Salem for almost 30 years, retiring in 1985.

She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

Aunt Helen is survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Guela Marchak, Beulah Sutherin, Zoe Safreed, Zora Mollenkopf Brown, Hazel Brockman, Ila Fay Widdowfield, Iva Monte, Robert Grim, Flavel Grim and Paul Grim, Jr.

Friends will be received from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 16, at the funeral home with Pastor Mark McTrustry, officiating.

Burial will be in Glenview Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Helen may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church or Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street Salem, OH 44460.

