Helen L. Williams, Fairview Township, PA

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Williams, 93, of 29 Bush Rd., Fairview Township, passed away early Friday morning, December 27, 2019 in her home.

She was born in Pymatuning Township, on October 2, 1926 to the late Paul and Melva (Osborne) Cadman.

Helen attended the Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse and Fredonia-Delaware High School.

She was a sales representative for Avon for 50 years, as well as a homemaker and helped on the family farm. She and her husband showed horses from single, up to four hitch. As they grew older, they still enjoyed going to the shows just to watch.

Helen also enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

She was married to Charles Norman Williams on November 23, 1945 and he preceded her in death on July 27, 2015.

Helen is survived by: five daughters, Dolores Anthony of Cochranton, Bonnie Sweitzer of Fredonia, Alberta Jenkins of Mercer, Nancy Mirage and her husband, Harry, of Cochranton and Norma Lowry of Oklahoma; two sons, Norman W. Williams and his wife, Sherry, of Transfer and Roger Williams and his wife, Rebecca, of Fredonia; 18 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly E. Johnson of Greenville and Grace Brocklehurst of Mercer.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by: a grandson, Scott Williams; a granddaughter, Tammy Boyce; a son-in-law, Ken Anthony and two brothers, Leslie Cadman and George Cadman.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 31, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville, where a funeral service will begin 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Eric Peters, pastor of Fredonia Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Burial, with graveside committal prayers, will follow the service at Stevenson Cemetery in Salem Twp.

Messages of sympathy, stories, and photos can be shared at: www.osborne-williams.com.