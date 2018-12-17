Helen L. Bayuk Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Helen L. Bayuk, 97, of Orangeville Road, Greenville, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 15, 2018, in her residence.

She was born in West Salem Township on October 13, 1921, a daughter of Andrew and Pauline (Kocis) Mischick.

She was a 1939 graduate of the former Penn High School and a graduate of Sharon Business School.

Prior to her marriage, Helen was employed in the purchasing department of the Greenville Steel Car.

She also volunteered for the Red Cross as a nurse aide at the Greenville Hospital during World War II.

She belonged to the West Salem Fireman’s Auxiliary and helped with funeral dinners at St. Michael’s Church.

On June 21, 1947, she married John P. Bayuk. He passed away September 27, 2008.

She enjoyed reading, attending her grandchildren’s sporting and academic events, starting each day watching her Mass on TV, reading her newspapers online every morning and following and keeping in touch with loved ones on Facebook and through email.

Survivors include two daughters, Dr. Mary Ellen Bayuk, Greenville and Christine Marie Bayuk, Harrisburg; a son, Dr. John D. Bayuk (Margaret), Beaver Falls; four grandchildren, Dr. Stephen Bayuk (Kristin), Newberry, South Carolina, Dr. Jennifer Carney (Dr. Scott), Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Major USAF Thomas Bayuk (Rebecca), Phoenix, Arizona and Andrew Bayuk, Beaver Falls. She is also survived by three great-granddaughters, Anna Ruth Bayuk, Drew Caitlin Carney and Brooke Caroline Carney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and daughter, Barbara Anne as well as her brothers, Joseph, Frank, David and Robert and her sisters, Mary Urda, Frances Crowley and Margaret Mikolay.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 19 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 20 at 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 South Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 20 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.



Burial with committal prayers will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School, 85 North High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.