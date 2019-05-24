Helen J. Plucinski Obituary

JAMESTOWN, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Plucinski, age 92, of 339 E. Jamestown Road, formerly of Espyville, passed away Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019 in St. Paul’s Continuing Care Community.

She was born in Pittsburgh on October 11, 1926, a daughter of Zigmond and Joanna (Kaminski) Pawlowski.

She was a 1943 graduate of Oliver High School, Pittsburgh.

On October 5, 1946, Helen married Thaddeus “Ted” M. Plucinski, he passed away May 16, 2013.

Helen was spiritual but not religious. She was loved by all who knew her. Her independent personality, sense of humor and strong spirit allowed her to be honest and caring and to touch others in personal, kind and meaningful ways. She lives on in all of our hearts.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Plucinski and his wife, Mindy, of Tampa, Florida and Mark Plucinski and his wife, Karen, of Cincinnati, Ohio; a daughter, Deborah Plucinski of Albion; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

As per Helen’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.