Helen J. Martin, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen J. Martin, age 97, formerly of Clarks Mills, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, January 20, 2020 in The Ridgewood at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 14, 1922 to Howard and Eva (Dill) Johnston.

She graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology and worked as a social worker for several years before marrying Albert J. Martin on January 18, 1945. They resided in the Pittsburgh area until moving to Clarks Mills in 1970.

Over the years, Helen was a volunteer for several organizations, including the Girl Scouts, Meals On Wheels and the Red Cross.

Her greatest joys in life were her family, the farm and gardening. And not necessarily in that order. When she wasn’t gardening, she would read a good book.

Helen is survived by her four daughters, Margaret Martin of Greenville, Barbara Ferrell and husband, Steve, of Cary, North Carolina, Susan Jackson and her husband, Jeff, of Transfer and Virginia Johnson and her husband, Laird, of Winter Park, Colorado. She was also a grandmother to seven grandchildren and a great-grandmother to six. Her sister, Dorothy Ferguson and her husband, Bill, continue to live in the Pittsburgh area.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the caregivers of The Ridgewood at St. Paul’s for the love and care they provided during the last year of her life.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.