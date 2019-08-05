Helen I. Butoryak, Farrell, PA – Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen I. Butoryak of Farrell, died at 11:22 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Garden Way Place, Hermitage, after an extended illness. She was 94.



On April 28, 1925, Helen was born in Farrell, a daughter to Rose (Fellegi) and George Bordy.



She graduated from Farrell High School in 1943 and was a homemaker.



Helen was a member of Good Shepherd Church in West Middlesex. She was an organist at St. Anthony’s Church in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.

She was a classically trained pianist and enjoyed fishing, sewing and embroidery.



She is survived by her husband, Joseph Butoryak, of 72 years together, whom she married Augsut 16, 1947; a daughter, Kathleen Shuffstall and her husband, Tim, Newark, Delaware and a son, Joseph Butoryak and his wife, Betsy, Erie; two grandchildren, Matthew Butoryak and his wife, Jennifer and Brian Butoryak and a great-grandchild, Dustin.



She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.