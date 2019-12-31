Helen Gibson, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Gibson, 96, of Transfer, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday December 31, 2019.



Helen was born on August 5, 1923, to Nicholas and Anna (Guster) Kolbrich in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Transfer High School. Helen was a homemaker. On July 30, 1943, she married her husband, Harry Gibson, who passed away on January 1, 1984.



She was a lifelong member of the Reynolds VFW. Helen enjoyed cooking, canning, going to yard sales and time spent with her family.



Helen is survived by her daughter, with whom she made her home, Susan (Harry) Parker of Transfer, Pennsylvania; son, Gary Gibson of Hermitage; grandchildren, Jason, Justin, Cory, Jill and six great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by father, Nicholas Kolbrich; mother, Anna Kolbrich; husband, Harry Gibson; daughter, Linda Reagle; siblings, Eva Siege Langties, Emerich Kolbrich, Nicholas Kolbrich, Jack Kolbrich, Joe Kolbrich and Robert Kolbrich.



Friends may call Friday January 3, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. in the SHERMAN Funeral Home with Pastor Ericjon Thomas of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Sharon Regional Hospice 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway Hermitage, PA 16148 in memory of Helen.



Burial will take place in Americas Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Crematory LLC.