Helen Duchnak, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Duchnak, 93, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born October 23, 1926 in Warren, the daughter of Nicholas and Sophie (Vincle) Duchnak and had lived in the area all her life.

Helen attended Warren G. Harding High School and retired from GE/Trumbull Lamp after more than 40 years of employment.

She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Church.

Helen enjoyed casinos, travel, dancing and planting flowers at the cemeteries.

She is sadly missed by her sister, Ann Sayers of Warren and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death are her parents; two sisters, Annie Duchnak and Mary Spala and four brothers, Joseph, John, George and Paul Duchnak.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, where a Panachida Service will be recited at 7:00 p.m. and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, Febraury 3 in the Vestibule at the church.

A Divine Funeral Liturgy with Fr. Simeon B. Sibenik officiated will be said 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 180 Belvedere NE, Warren.

Interment will follow at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Material contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.