Helen Dolores Hudak, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Dolores Hudak, age 88, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born March 11, 1932 in Warren, the daughter of Charles J. and Helen (Crawford) Garvin.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and had been employed by American Welding and Manufacturing Company and by Kent State University Trumbull Campus, retiring in 1999.

On October 13, 1962, she married her husband, Ben J. Hudak, who preceded her in death on March 12, 2005.

She is survived by their two sons, Dan Hudak of Howland and Lt. Col. David Hudak, USMC of Valrico, Florida; five grandchildren, Nicole and Daniel, Jr. of Howland and Matthew, Nicholas and Garrett of Valrico, Florida; a sister-in-law, Susan Garvin of Warren; a nephew, Gary (Yvonne) Garvin and their sons Josh, Kyle and Joey of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and a sister-in-law, Jenni Garvin.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Jean Garvin and by two brothers, Charles J. Garvin and John Garvin.

Because of the Conoravirus pandemic, services and visitation are private.

Interment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to the donor’s favorite charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

