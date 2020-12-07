Helen D. Blinn, Perry Township, PA

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen D. Blinn, 95, of Perry Township (Wurtemberg) passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020, at UPMC Jameson.

She was the daughter of the late Irvin and Leann (Miller) Bintrim and was born November 10, 1925.

She was survived by her sons, Randy Blinn of Wurtemberg and Kevan Blinn and his wife, Jill, of Ellwood City; grandchildren, Chris Maunder and his fiancée, Ashley, of Ellwood City and Nicole Maunder of Ellwood City; great-grandson, Aaron Maunder; nieces, Terri Jo Juba, Dr. Michelle O’Neill and her husband, Dr. Jake O’Neill and Leslie Blinn and several great-nieces and nephews.

She and her husband, Virgil, were longtime active members of Wurtemberg Presbyterian Church. She was head of the “Quilters” and also their bookkeeper.

She loved to travel with her family and they visited 48 states and she also loved camping and baking home bread, pies and cakes. She baked break two to three days a week.

She was employed with Bell Telephone.

She loved spending times with her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Virgil H. Blinn; one brother, Clair Bintrim; brother-in-law, Malcolm Blinn; sister-in-law, Lorraine Blinn and one nephew, Bruce Blinn.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, her services are private.

Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park in Rochester

Arrangements entrusted to Turner Funeral Home, located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.

