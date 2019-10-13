Helen C. McDonald, West Salem TWP, PA

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen C. McDonald, 93, formerly of 221 Vernon Road West Salem Township, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul’s Senior Living Community.

She was born in Greenville, on February 7, 1926 to the late John M. and Elva I. (Jaxtheimer) Brown.

Helen graduated from St. Michael School and was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, where she also sang in the choir. She was a homemaker and previously worked as a merchandiser at Greenville Wholesale Drug Co.

She was an avid bowler for over 50 years and volunteered at the Good Shepherd Center. She also enjoyed going to the Shenango Valley Senior Center.

She was married to Robert J. McDonald on December 27, 1945 and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2013.

Helen is survived by a son, David B. McDonald and his wife, Carol, of San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Maureen K. Riggle and her husband, William, of Greenville; three brothers, Leo B. Brown of Jamestown, Robert M. Brown of Greenville and Gerald T. Brown of Greenville; a sister, Nancy J. Reash of Toledo, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Mary Brown of Meadville; four grandchildren, Nathaniel Conder of Baytown, Texas, Brian Conder and his wife, Allison of La Porte, Texas, Monica Riggle of Greenville and Christian Riggle and his wife, Alexis, of Greenville; three great-grandchildren, Lily Conder, Ayvah Conder and Joslynn Conder; a sister-in-law, Mary Brown of Meadville and a brother-in-law, Charles Reuff of Greenville.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James Brown, Joseph E. Brown and John M. Brown; four sisters, Jeanne M. Reuff, Catherine E. Williams, Rita A. McCann and Martha J. Mayer and a son, William D. McDonald.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

Mass of Christian Burian will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High Street, Greenville, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, with the Very Rev. Matthew J. Kujawinski V.F. of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Mercer, as Celebrant.

Burial (with committal prayers) will follow the mass at St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 North High Street, Greenville, PA, 16125. Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.