Helen C. Granger, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen C. Granger, 73, formerly of Niles, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown following a long illness.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on January 4, 1947, the daughter of Harry and Jane (Leitzell) Glunt.

She was a 1964 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

Helen was a loyal employee of The Vindicator in Youngstown, delivering newspapers for over 40 years without complaint. She was regarded by her customers and her supervisor as a very genuine, nice and consistent delivery driver.

In September of 2019 she was able to begin her hard-earned retirement, while short, she enjoyed every second of it.



Helen was always the long-standing rock of the family, whether it was supporting those around her with unending love or simply providing a place to stay during tough times. She always made every effort available to make sure those around her were in a good position. Motherhood and eventually grandmotherhood proved to be her greatest accomplishments and she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with every fiber of her being. Phone calls and conversations with family always put her in a great mood and were the highlight of her day.

The three St. Bernards of the house, Samson, Lucy and Odin often found themselves playing or sleeping in her room, something that Helen came to look forward to each day during retirement.

She also loved getting her hair done at Diane’s Hair Salon, which functioned more as a social hour with her good friends.

She found great joy in playing board and card games with her family, even when there were disputes over rules. Game shows on TV also provided her with much enjoyment that she shared with her husband, Ralph.

Helen is survived by her husband, Ralph Granger whom she married on June 23, 1982; son, Paul (Kim) Unger of Altoona, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Kathleen (Scott) Braithwaite of Magna, Utah, Christine (Jeffrey) Gilmour of Newton Falls; nine grandchildren, Robby (Katrina), Justin, Amanda, Cody, Noah, Chandler, Collin, Hannah, Caiden; two great-grandchildren, Deklan, Scarlett and soon great-grandson, Remy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Jennah.

At her request, there are no calling hours and funeral.

