Helen A. Blazek, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen A. Blazek, 90, of Warren, entered peacefully into eternal life on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 3:40 a.m., in Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Home in Howland, under the comforting care of hospice.

She was born on Saturday, May 18, 1929, in Tower Hill, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Orwitz Zaucha and was lifelong area resident.

A June 1947 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Helen was employed by Big A Drug Store for 24 years.

Helen, along with her husband Steve, were longtime members of St. John Paul II Parish (St. Joseph Catholic Church), where she was a member of its Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of Saints Cyril and Methodius 50+ Club, Sunshine Group and Christian Mothers Parish Council.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, crocheting, quilting and especially spending time with her family and friends.

Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband of 70 years, Steve Blazek whom she married on July 2, 1949; children, son, Stephen (Karen) Blazek of Warren and grandchildren, Jeffery Blazek (Mike Brunstedt) of Cleveland, Joseph (Melissa) Blazek and great-grandson Samuel of Independence and Jessica (Ted) Richter and great-granddaughter, Lydia of Medina; daughter-in-law, Renee Blazek of Jacksonville, Florida and grandchildren, Lindsey and Michael Blazek of Jacksonville; son, Edward (Teri) Blazek of Round Rock, Texas and grandchildren, Jennifer Gilmore and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Juliet of Round Rock and David (Ellen) Blazek of Dripping Springs, Texas and great-granddaughter, Savannah of Dripping Springs.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her son, Michael Blazek; four brothers, Edward, Joseph, John and Stanley Zaucha and two sisters, Ann Zaucha Szymanski and Mary Zaucha.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, in St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North Street, Warren, OH 44483.

An Order of Christian burial service will take place at 10:00 a.m., in the church, with Father Francis Katrinak, pastor of St. John Paul II Parish, as celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Champion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations to St. John Paul II Altar and Rosary Society, 420 North Street, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.