Heather Grace Chatfield, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Grace Chatfield, age 39, lifelong area resident, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 24, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born April 17, 1981 in Warren, the daughter of Steven and Cindy (White) Teligraphis.

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Heather had worked as a technician for CVS Pharmacy.

She adored her family, especially her children.

Precious memories of Heather live on with her devoted husband of fourteen years, Daniel R. Chatfield, whom she married April 20, 2006; two sons, Daniel L. Chatfield and David A. Chatfield and one sister, Aubrianna Buchwald of Cleveland.

Her parents precede her in death.

A celebration of Heather’s good life will be held at a later date.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones.

Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.