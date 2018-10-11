Heather Danielle (Hatch) Bianconi Obituary
Youngstown, Ohio - October 8, 2018
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Monday, October 8, 2018, Heather Danielle (Hatch) Bianconi, age 41, passed into the peace of God.
She was born on November 5, 1976, in Meriden, Connecticut, to Joseph Lee Hatch and Bonnie (Anderson) Hatch Shay.
Besides her parents, Heather is survived by her children, Joseph Bianconi and Maya Bianconi, both of Florida and other family members.
Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.