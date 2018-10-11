Heather Danielle (Hatch) Bianconi Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Monday, October 8, 2018, Heather Danielle (Hatch) Bianconi, age 41, passed into the peace of God.

She was born on November 5, 1976, in Meriden, Connecticut, to Joseph Lee Hatch and Bonnie (Anderson) Hatch Shay.

Besides her parents, Heather is survived by her children, Joseph Bianconi and Maya Bianconi, both of Florida and other family members.