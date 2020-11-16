Hazel Marie Spoljaric, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Marie Spoljaric, 67, passed away peacefully at 4:48 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the St. Joseph Health Center following an extended illness.

Hazel was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on February 26, 1953 the daughter of Ernest Donald and Anna Kathern (Shay) Foreback and came to the Niles area many years ago.



Hazel enjoyed all the family gatherings and activities especially with her daughters and grandchildren, playing bingo and going to the casinos.

Prior to being a homemaker, Hazel would do babysitting for her many close friends.

Hazel is survived by her husband, George Spoljaric to whom she was married for over 50 years; two daughters, Milissa Spoljaric and fiancé, Joseph Tichenor, of Howland, Georgann and Curtis Learn of Austintown; five grandchildren, Zackery and Dillon Murry, Kala, Amia and Koi Tichenor; two sisters, Anna Foreback of Warren and Wanda Greenawalt of Callensburg, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Merele Robert (Diane) Foreback of Champion, James Rihel of Butler, Pennsylvania and Richard Foreback of Florida as well as many nieces and nephews.



Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gladys Foreback and two brothers, Ernest Donald Rihel and Steve Foreback.



At Hazel’s request, there will be a celebration of her life from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the family residence. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend.



Funeral arrangements are by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.