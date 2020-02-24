Hazel Mae Brown, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Mae Brown, 74, of Boyles Avenue, died Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home in New Castle.

She was born July 5, 1945, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Harold and Hazel (Johnson) Burnside.

Mrs. Brown was a nurse’s aid at Macaluso Nursing Home for a number of years.

She enjoyed crocheting, going to church, listening to country and church music, going on long walks and feeding cats.

She is survived by five children, Billie Jo Brow, Clifford Brown, Tina Samuels and her husband, John, Mark Brown, Valarie Speers and Donald Brown; four brothers, Butch, Earl, Don and Harold Burnside; one sister, Linnie Presler; 27 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Burnside and her sister, Patricia Ann Perrotta.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Reverend Ronald Mounts of Church of God will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery.