Hazel M. Ferguson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel M. Ferguson, age 93, of N. Main Street, Greenville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living Center.

She was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on July 28, 1926 to Ernest M. and Nellie E. (McGrath) Brenneman.

Hazel was a 1946 graduate of Stoneboro High School.

On August 8, 1953 she married Charles William “Bill” Ferguson, he passed away on April 22, 1994.

For many years she was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Greenville.

Hazel was a member and past officer of the Greenville American Legion Auxilary Post #140, as well as, a member of the Fredonia American Legion Auxilary Post #919 and a member of the Women of the Moose #276.

She enjoyed baking, playing bingo and spending time with her family.

Hazel is survived by a daughter, Joyce M. Emph and her husband, David; three sons, James R. Ferguson, John R. Ferguson and his wife, Diane and Jeffrey R. Ferguson and his wife, Lori, all of Greenville and two grandchildren, Maria Ferguson and Scott Ferguson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter, Anna Emph and a sister, Ruth Sankey.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Paul Mitchell, officiating Visitation Pastor of First United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 73 Clinton Street, Greenville, PA 16125.