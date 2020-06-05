Hazel M. (Clark) Reed, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel M. (Clark) Reed, age 78, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, June 3, 2020, at The Grove of Greenville.



Hazel was born December 31, 1941 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Ida Kephart Clark.

She married Donald R. Reed on April 3, 1980 and he preceded her in death on August 31, 2013.



Hazel worked as a custodian at the former Sharon Country Club and also cleaned tables at Pastabilities Restaurant in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Hazel enjoyed doing puzzles, walking and going to carnivals and attending her church, Chestnut Ridge Church of God in Hubbard, Ohio.



Hazel is survived by five sons, John McKendrick of Blairsville, Pennsylvania, Randy and Jill McKendrick of Blairsville, Pennsylvania, Robert McKendrick of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Steve McKendrick of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Tracy (Danielle) McKendrick of Sharon, Pennsylvania, two brothers Walter Clark of Blairsville, Pennsylvania and Chuck Clark of Seward, Pennsylvania, two sisters, Jane Ziruolo of New Florence, Pennsylvania and Rosie Hancock of Blairsville, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by three brothers, Herman, Elmer and Ralph Clark and two sisters, Mable McKendrick Palmer and Grace Hornburger.



Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa, 16146.

A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Robert McFarland officiating.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.



On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net