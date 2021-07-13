Hazel “Jeannie” Patton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With profound sadness we announce the passing of Hazel “Jean” (Nock) Patton, 02-10-1951 thru 07-11-2021, our loving and devoted wife, mother, sister and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Jean passed away on Sunday, July 11 in her 71st year, in her home in Largo, Florida, after a courageous battle with dementia, surrounded by the love and prayers of those who will continue to honour her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Of all the people she touched, both willing and unwilling, her most proud achievement in life was marrying her devoted husband, Robert Patton, Jr. of 50 years, who shared in all her successes and tenderly supported her during their last years together

She was a dedicated daughter, wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, Bobby (April) Patton, granddaughters, Brooke and Jordan; Christy (Jim) Rosneck, grandchildren, Jackson, Riley, and Andrew; Bryan Patton and Tommy Patton and embraced every moment with them.

Each of her children will stand up and say, “My mom was special, my mom was somebody who made a difference to my life”. She especially loved her role as GiGi and Aunt Jeannie. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her feel good about themselves. She easily made friends everywhere she went, and her fitness clients loved her as well.

Jean’s life would seem too short to many but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. The way she died is someone without a smile give them yours. And if you told her, she could not do it, she would smile and say watch this. She was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Her acute awareness of the importance of a life lived with the ones you love over any material possession was only handicapped by the onset of the dementia which claimed her life.

Her earnest beginning started as one of the largest aerobic studios in Northeastern Ohio. This blossomed into a 30-career experience including time at St. Elizabeth Hospital Cardiac Rehabilitation Unit. She was also deeply passionate about Health-O-Rama. All these experiences let her to being one of the top speakers for Cross Country Education where she provided numerous CEC hours for health care providers throughout the continental United States.

Even though her passion was fitness she reveled in her kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. She also had a flair for baking the most delectable and tempting treats which she would willing share with anyone who took the time to share her day.

Jeannie’s love of life did not come to an end with her death but will remain in the hearts of her mother, Hazel Nock and her siblings, Barb, Nancy, Becky, Suzanne, Bob, Frank, John and Billy.



Jeannie was predeceased by her father, Bill Nock and her sister, Roseanne.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jeannie Patton Memorial Fund at Fifth Third Bank. This is an annual scholarship fund, created in Jeannie’s memory, to be given to a deserving Lowellville High School senior student to assist with their continuing education, beginning in the graduating year 2022.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.