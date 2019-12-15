Hazel Irene Miller, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Irene Miller, 77, passed away peacefully at her home early Friday morning, December 13, 2019 following a brief illness.

Born September 6, 1942, in Washington, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late John W. and Lulu Jane (Woods) Carrico.

Irene worked as an STNA at the Salem Convalescent Center, St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center and for many years at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She enjoyed computer games and cooking for her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Franklin “Frank” Miller, whom she married March 24, 1979; a granddaughter, Ashley Faust, of Lisbon; two children, Michelle (Tracy) Garber, of Carmichaels, Pennsylvania and Cindy Durham, of Washington, Pennsylvania; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Dorothy Patterson, of Washington, Pennsylvania and a brother, Theodore Chicora.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelly Zink.

Calling hours are 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at the Weber Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions, if desired, are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements handled by Weber Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Hazel’s family, please visit our floral section.