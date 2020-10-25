Hazel Guy, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Guy, 94, of East Palestine, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, October 23, 2020 at her home with family by her side.

She was born January 16, 1926 in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles and Clara Abrams Bishop.

She was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church and past president of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Hazel is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Dana) Henderson and Debbie Guy, both of East Palestine; two sons, Eddie (Beth) Guy of Loveland and Jerry (Paula) Guy of Toledo; daughter-in-law, Kathy Guy of Colorado; six grandchildren, Jenni Beers, Shelby Walker, Le’ Guy, Cassie (Scott) Milligan, Joe (Tracy) Guy and Tom (Jenny) Guy; 10 great-grandchildren, Robert Beers, Dana (Megan) Wilhelm, Desiree Walker, Sadie (Nate) Beatty, Jet Walker and Baylee Walker, Carson Milligan, Gunnar Lucy and Molly Guy; three great-great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Walker, Hudson and Layla Beatty and a brother, Bob Bishop.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Joseph Guy, Sr.; a son, Dale Guy as well as four sisters and two brothers.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Glenview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by The Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

