Hazel Ellen Lees, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Ellen Lees, age 93, died on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

She was born on October 31, 1926 in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of Blanch Oliver (Roberts) and Rush Harold Bryan.

Hazel was a 1944 graduate of Williamsfield High School.

On July 2, 1948 she married William J. Lees, Jr.

She was a clerk for Ohio Edison and retired in 1988 after sixteen years.

A lifelong area resident, Hazel was a member of the Penn-Ohio Ford Club and enjoyed golfing.

Hazel is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-fie years, William Lees; two brothers, Donald A. and Arden L. Bryan and a great grandson, Timmy.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie A. (Albert) Innocenzi of Cortland; her son, Alan J. (Mona) Lees of Warren; a brother, Gerald E. (Linda) Bryan of Andover; six grandchildren, Andy, Laura, Anthony, Christine, Darla and Steve and five great grandchildren, Grey, James, Tommy, Hunter and Brooke.

Private services were held with burial in Kinsman Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation of Kinsman handled the arrangements.

