Hayes Jones Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hayes Jones, 79, 2362 Risher Road SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:20 a.m. at Signature Healthcare of Warren, following an extended illness.

He was born February 2, 1940 in Shorter, Alabama, the son of Benson and Virginia Hollis Jones, Sr., residing in the area since 1957.

Mr. Jones was employed with General Motors Lordstown for 15 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1995. He was well known as a self-employed carpenter for many years.

He was a member of the Louis Mitchell Lodge, UAW Local and was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers, Indians and Browns fan. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He married Geraldine Thornton Jones April 1, 1969.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn four sons, Gary L. (Felicia) Thornton of Columbus, Anthony D. Thornton of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Andrew Thornton and Michael S. Jones both of Warren; one daughter, Ms. Diane M. Thornton of Warren; one brother, Douglas (Mary) Jones of Shorter, Alabama; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Robert Jones, Joseph Jones, Benson Jones, Jr., Ocie Jones and Solomon Jones and two sisters, Ms. Minnie Friendly and Ms. Celeste Jones.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday, May 31.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 2362 Risher Road SW, the home of his son, Andrew Thornton.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

