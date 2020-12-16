YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hattie L. Woods, 87, received her wings on Friday, December 11, 2020.

She was born August 26, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Henry, Sr. and Mattie Anderson Clinkscale.

She attended Youngstown City Schools.

Mrs. Woods was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

She worked at Towel Supply for many years and retired as a shift leader.

Mrs. Woods was an expert at quilting and crocheting. She was also an avid reader, enjoyed playing bingo and made award winning apple pies.

Mrs. Woods was a single parent of seven who was always there for her children; her love never waivered. She devoted her life totally to raising her children and her door was always open to a host of nieces and nephews. She was able to enjoy her later years of life traveling all over the country to visit with her children. Her favorite place to travel was Hawaii.

She is survived by her six children, Nathan (Dorothy) Woods, Carolyn Faucette, Damon (Felicia) Woods, Normene Woods, Jerry Woods, Rhonda Woods; Albert Clinkscale and Alberta Toney, both of Youngstown, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ronald Woods and siblings, Theodore Clinkscale, Rev. Henry Clinkscale, Jr., Rosabelle Dubose, Mary Bess, Mattie Tate and Jefferson Clinkscale.

Funeral services are as follows: Walk-through calling hours will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at James E. Washington Funeral Services. The Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Youngstown, Ohio.

All CDC guidelines will be followed, which includes social distancing and wearing a mask.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

