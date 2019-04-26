Watch Live: 27 First News

Hattie L. London Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - April 22, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Hattie L. London will be held Tuesday, April 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. London departed this life on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Hattie was born on February 7, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of Henry and Ann Lomax-Fletcher.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School and attended Youngstown State University.

She was formerly employed with Northside Medical Center as a nurse's aide.

She enjoyed reading, baking and watching home improvement shows. She was a loving homemaker who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her brother, Roosevelt Fletcher of Henrietta, New York; her loving children, Jerry (Betty) London III, Theresa London and Novella London-Rogers; her grandchildren, Karesia (Rodrick) London-Jackson, Khiry (Andrea Cylar) Pierce, Jerry London IV, Jerriene London, Christopher Whitfield, Jr., Chrishyra Whitfield and Shaunte Rogers; her niece, Anetta (Anthony) Jones Davis; her nephew, Gary (Jacqueline) Jones and a host of great-grandchildren, great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in her death by her parents; her sister, Nettie Pearl Fletcher-Jones and her former husband, Rev. Jerry London, Jr.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 30 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex prior to the service.

Arrangements handed by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

