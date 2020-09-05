Harvey A. Wheaton, Fredonia, PA

FREDONIA, Pennsylvana (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey A. Wheaton, age 62, of Fredonia, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the University of Pitsburgh Medical Center Jamison Hospital in New Castle.

Harvey was born July 18, 1958, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to the late Harvey E. and Geraldine (Haines) Wheaton.

He married the former Sandra L. Marsteller on September 26, 1998, and she still survives in Fredonia.

Harvey attended Sharon High School and then worked as a truck driver for both the Peter J. Schmidt Trucking Company and Redmond’s Mulch, both of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Harvey loved the outdoors; he was a hunter, fisherman and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

In addition to his wife, Harvey is survived by a daughter, Tiffany (George) Hether of West Middlesex, Pensylvania; a son, Jacob (Sami) Ekis of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a brother, Richard Wheaton; a sister, Debra Tucker; three grandchildren, Tyler, Joshua and Jordan; a great-granddaughter, Zoey.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday. September 8 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC. 264 E State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. from the funeral Home with the Reverend Eric Peters of Fredonia Presbyterian Church officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net

