Harry W. Johnson, Greenville, Pennsylvania – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry W. Johnson, 78, of N. 3rd Street, Greenville, passed away Tuesday evening, July 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Columbiana, Ohio on May 3, 1941 to Harry F. and Kathryn R. (Miller) Johnson.

Harry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1959.

He retired as a machinist from US Can Corporation, Hubbard, Ohio and had previously been employed as a machinist at Hodge Foundry and had been a truck driver for Strimbu Trucking.

Harry was an avid Harley Davidson rider and was a member of A.B.A.T.E. of Mercer County Chapter. His other interests included, fishing and playing facebook and Zelda games.

Harry is survived by the love of his life for the past 21 years, Patricia L. Baker; three daughters, Sandee Yeager and her husband, Dan, of Windber, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Consider and her husband, Scott, of Jamestown and Michelle Rainey and her husband, Michael, of Greenville; four sons,; Harry “Bud” Johnson and his wife, Marcie, of Thornton, Colorado, Dale Linton and his wife, Mary, of Greenville, Bryan Linton of Greenville and Ronald Linton of Tucson, Arizona; three sisters, Peg Heppner of Greenville, Dona Robinson of Greenville and Shirley Binkley of McKewen, Tennessee; 14 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Judy Moncado and Linda Johnson and a brother, Richard Johnson.

A celebration of Harry’s life will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Greenville Family Moose Center #276, 32 Shenango Street., Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.