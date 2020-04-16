Harry F. Smock, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry F. Smock, age 85, of Andover, Ohio, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center.



He was born July 21, 1934, in Andover, Ohio, the son of Sherman M. and Gladys E. (Hall) Smock.

He married his high school sweetheart, Joan E. (Hayes) Smock, on July 5, 1953, at the First U.M.C. in Andover.



A lifelong Andover resident, Harry was a 1952 graduate of Andover High School.

For over 40 years he was a self-employed home builder and finish carpenter. He was known for building many outstanding homes in the county and was known for his attention to detail.

Harry was a long time member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover where he served as a trustee for many years. He was seen many times in and around the church working hard to fix and maintain it.



Harry was an avid and loyal sports fan of the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. As a young man he played on both Town Team and American Legion baseball teams. He also served as a local Little League manager for 15 years and he sponsored and played on the “Smock” softball team. In his retirement over the past 20 years he loved to do woodworking and make hand carved gold leaf signs seen in many local yards.



He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan, of Andover; son, Jeffrey L. (Nancy Mae) Smock of Chardon, Ohio; two daughters, Amy J. Cusimano of Fairport, New York and Lori A. Smock of Oldsmar, Florida; four grandchildren, Lynnette (Mike) Homovec of Chardon, Ohio, Valerie (Chuck) Stajewski of Dallas, Pennsylvania, Drew (Melissa) Cusimano of Victor, New York and Abbey Cusimano of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Alex and Riley Homovec, Greyson and Emerson Stajewski and Hayden Cusimano.

He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Wanda Britton, Lois Burns and Shirley Corlew.



Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Harry’s life will be held at a later date with burial of his cremated remains in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

