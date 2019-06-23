Harry E. Ketner, Jr. Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry E. Ketner, Jr., 83, of Howland, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Lake Vista in Cortland.

He was born May 20, 1936, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, Pennsylvania, the son of Harry E., Sr. and Mary Helen (Coleman) Ketner and had lived in Howland since 1964.

Harry graduated from Clarion High School, where he was Pennsylvania Football Lineman of the Year and an All-State Lineman in 1953 and later attended Clarion State University.

He served in the U.S. Army in Germany as a missile material mechanic, reaching the rank of corporal.

He worked 40 years for Republic Steel, LTV and WCI as a B.O.F. schedule clerk.

A member of American Legion Post 540 in Cortland, Harry had served as a deacon and trustee at First Baptist Church of Warren and later was a member of North Park Avenue Baptist Church in Warren.

Fond memories of Harry live on with his daughter, Cheryl A. Baxter of Kinsman; his son, Harry E. “Skip” Ketner III of Howland; two grandchildren, James D. and Philip M. Baxter; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Lily; two nieces, Cindy Fryer and Debbie Chlebus (John); two nephews, Rolland “Butch” Jones (Kathy) and Steven Ketner (Charla) and his loving companion, Katherine Latimer of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his beloved wife of 43 years, Mary Joan (Snyder) Ketner, whom he married January 25, 1964 and who passed November 11, 2006 and his brother, James A. Ketner.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home. Full military honors will be conferred.

Services are 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Howland Township Cemetery.

Material contributions may be made to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles-Cortland Road N.E., Suite 5, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.