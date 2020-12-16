SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry E. Hamburg, 95, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020 in the Grove New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.



Harry was born July 20, 1925 to Mable (Edgell) and Harry Joseph Hamburg in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1943.

Harry served during World War II in the U.S. Navy as a Sea Bee in the Pacific as a carpenter’s mate.

He married his wife, Ethel Dickey in 1947, she survives at home.

In his younger years Harry was a paper boy for the Herald. He also worked the soda fountain at a drug store in Sharpsville, as a butcher at the A&P in Sharpsville. For 38 years, Harry worked for Westinghouse Inc. in the Industrial Engineering Department and the Test Lab before retiring in 1985.



He was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed traveling the United States, Europe, and especially to Hawaii. He spent 46 summers in Clarion at the Piney Dam and would enjoy winters in Myrtle Beach. Harry liked boating, water skiing, and hunting at his camp. He would hunt small game with his beagles and in his later years became a turkey hunter.

He was an Eagle Scout, 32 degree Master Mason and member of Sharpsville Lodge 517 and New Castle Consistory. He was also a 70+ year member of Sharpsville American Legion, VFW in Sharon, Pennsylvania and National Wild Turkey Federation.



Harry is survived by his wife, Ethel, brother, William “Bill” (Brenda) Hamburg, 10 nieces and nephews, Regina (Charles) Morris, Elaine (Chuck) Picklesimer, Ellen Quinn- Gonzalez, Janet Dickey- Weaver, Sally (George) Weisbarth, Linda ( Jack) Kidwell, Bridget (Jeff) Sutton, Mark (Lois) Songer, Tim (Martha) Songer, Michael (Abby) Songer.



He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Margaret “Peg” Songer and brother, George Thomas Hamburg.



Services will be announced at a later date.



Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service 124 W. Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.