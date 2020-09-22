Harry Calvin Harpst, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Calvin Harpst, 93, of Donation Road, Hempfield Township, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Sharon Regional TCU from congestive heart failure.

Born in Greenville on August 3, 1927 to Homer and Mamie (Mecklem) Harpst, Harry attended Fredonia schools, graduating in 1945 from Fredonia-Delaware High School.

During his childhood, he worked various jobs, such as delivering groceries to help provide income for his family during the Great Depression. After losing his father in an industrial accident, Harry worked for the local undertaker. He later worked at Fredonia Garage, washing and waxing cars and eventually got talked into working out in the shop. Following graduation, he began working as a mechanic at Perschka Garage, north of Mercer. In 1946, he went to work as a mechanic at South Side Garage, also known as Bell Motors, a dealer of International trucks and Packard Motor Cars in Sharon, Pennsylvania. From 1947 to 1952, he and his brother, Les, operated Harpst’s Sterling Service, a Quaker State branded gas station, in downtown Fredonia.

From 1953 to 1955, Harry served, stateside, in the U.S. Army. After completing basic training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, he and the rest of the 31st Infantry Division departed for Camp Carson, Colorado, where he advanced to motorpool shop foreman and rose to the rank of Sergeant.

Following honorable discharge, he returned to work at Bell Motors, where he purchased a brand new 1956 Packard Executive coupe that would turn out to be the favorite of all the vehicles he ever owned.

Near the end of 1956, he went to work at Kimes Motors, along Rte. 19 just outside Fredonia, as mechanic and shop foreman, beginning a decades-long relationship with the owner, Bruce W. Kimes.

In 1956, he met and began dating Helen M. Tomasovic. He would often pick her up after work in that big Packard to go to the movies, as her friends stood by, admiring his fancy car. They were married on July 12, 1958 and went on to build a new home in Hempfield Township.

When Kimes Chevrolet-Buick opened in Grove City in 1967, Harry was the Service Manager. He moved into Kimes new, heavy-duty truck facility in 1976 and continued in that capacity after Day Chevrolet acquired the dealership in 1992. He was a member of Chevrolet’s Only the Best club for Service Managers for over 25 years and received many awards for his performance, including several vacations – both stateside and abroad. Harry enjoyed taking care of his customers but was happiest when he was able to step out from behind the desk to run Kimes big wrecker. While it was shared with the car shop and body shop, Harry was the only one allowed to haul big heavy-duty-trucks and buses.

Even after retirement, Harry wouldn’t pass up a day’s work, continuing as a driver for dealer trades in and out of the Greenville area, until 2007.

A devoted husband and father, he enjoyed hunting, gardening, landscaping, working on vehicles and lawn equipment and maintaining the house with the help of his wife, Helen. Harry was greatly saddened by her passing on January 10, 2016.

In addition to his wife, Harry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, H. Leslie Harpst.

He is survived by a son, Brian Harpst of Greenville; his daughter, Laura (John) DeLullo of Poland, Ohio and grandchildren, Lindsay and Nicholas DeLullo.

Per the deceased and family’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

