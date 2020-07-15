Harry “Bruce” Van Fossen, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Bruce” Van Fossen, 89, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away July 13, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Bruce was born October 30, 1930 in East Palestine, Ohio to Harry and Edith Rudge Van Fossen.

He was a veteran in the United States Army.

Bruce was a Methodist by faith and a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the East Palestine Country Club, VFW and was an avid Buckeye fan.

Bruce is survived by his wife, the former Marcia Howard, whom he married on February 13, 1954 and recently celebrated 66 years of marriage. He is also survived by two sons, Dr. Douglas (Paula) Van Fossen of Columbus and Scott (Karen) Van Fossen of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Kelli, Jennifer, Christopher, Patrick, Katherine Van Fossen and Allison Henderson and several nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill Van Fossen and a sister; Ellen Nulf.

Per Bruce’s request, no services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home