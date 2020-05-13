Harriet M. Liszka, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet M. Liszka, age 96, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020 in St. Paul’s Senior Living community.

She was born at home in Jamestown, Pennsylvania on December 18, 1923 to George and Zofia (Wojnarowski) Liszka.

Harriet was a 1941 graduate of Penn High School and had been employed at First National Bank before her retirement.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and had been active with Young at Heart.

Harriet was a member of B.P.W. and her other interests included embroidery, cross stitching, knitting, bowling, golfing and visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Whitaker and her husband, Charles, of Parkersburg, West Virginia; a brother, Frank Liszka and his wife, Nancy, of Jamestown; sisters-in-law, Clara Liszka, Anne Liszka and Janet Liszka; three grandchildren, Chad Whitaker and his wife, Amy, of Coldwater, Michigan, Matthew Whitaker and his wife, Chastity, of West Chester, Ohio and Amy Ward and her husband, Kevin, of Huntersville, North Carolina; six great-grandchildren, Caleb and Micah Whitaker, Cerenity and Quinn Whitaker and Anna and James Ward; three stepgreat-grandchildren Nick and Matt Weber and Brittany Shaw, as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Stefi Cummins, Rosa Liszka and Rose Clute and four brothers, John Liszka, Joe Liszka, Tom Liszka and Leo Liszka.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, a private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, officiating. The service on Friday will be available to the public via live stream on this obituary page.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.