Harriet Loraine Beatty, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harriett L. Beatty, 89 of Church Road, Slippery Rock Township, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at The Grove at New Wilmington.

She was born in New Castle on December 22, 1930 a daughter of the late Howard and Clair (Kirker) Walker.

She was married to the late Robert C. Beatty, Sr.

Mrs. Beatty was a hairdresser for 50 years.

She attended Epworth United Methodist Church and Oak Grove Methodist Church.

She enjoyed fishing and sewing and she sang and traveled with the Sweet Adeline’s. She also loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by one son, Robert C. Beatty, Jr. and his fiancée, Johana Quahliero of New Castle and two granddaughters, Brienna Beatty and Taylor Beatty.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Howard Walker.

There are no visitation scheduled for this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.