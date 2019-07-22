Harold Warren Pearce, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Warren Pearce, age 87, of Burghill, OH, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.



Harold was born August 21,1931, in Warren,Ohio, to the late Mahlon Pearce and Cortelle (Morford) Pearce of Kinsman.

He was a graduate of Kinsman High School and Ohio Northern University.

He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

He then went on to become a shop teacher for Badger schools, prior to consolidation, and taught until retirement.



Harold enjoyed camping with his family, especially in Rocky Mountain National Park; classic cars, photography and spending time with his two very special grandchildren.

He was a member of both the Kinsman and Vernon United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in their choirs and for many years sang in a barbershop quartet.



Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Timothy M. Pearce; and his brother, Gene Pearce.

Memories of Harold will be carried on by his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret M. (Miller) Pearce, whom he married July 22, 1966; his grandchildren, Logan Pearce and Meghan Pearce; a former daughter-in-law, Dianne Piper and sister-in-laws, Mary Ramos of Cortland, Ohio and Martha Laslo of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; a nephew, Miguel Ramos of Cortland; and several other nieces and nephews.



Refreshments will be served at the Vernon United Methodist Church for friends and family to gather on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

In remembrance of Harold, memorial contributions can be made to the Johnston Federated Church, 6262 Youngstown Kingsville Rd., Farmdale,OH 44417, or to The Patchwork Foundation, PO Box 154, Kinsman, OH 44428, to help support their after school programs.

