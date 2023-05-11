SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Yvonne “Chic” (Miles) Silbaugh, age 69, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 7, 2023. At UPMC Farrell Hospital.

Born November 11, 1953, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Lillian (Eppley) Miles.

She married Adrian Thompson on January 1, 1987 and he survives at home.

Yvonne was a graduate of Youngstown East High School, she had various jobs from time to time, but mostly she was a homemaker and was devoted to raising her children.

She liked gardening, playing Rummy but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Yvonne is survived by a son Shawn (Melissa J.) Silbaugh of Latonia, OH, a brother Michael Miles, of Youngstown, Ohio, six grandchildren, Jesse Thompson, Abby Blough, Hanna Silbaugh, Duncan Silbaugh, C.J. Blough and Emma Silbaugh and one great-grandson, Hayden Worley.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Blough, a sister Jackie Flavell and three brothers, Allen, Dennis and Robert Miles.

A gathering time will be held on Monday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sharon Beautification Commission, 155 W. Connelly Blvd. Sharon, Pa, 16146.

