NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” James Passerrello, age 75, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away from a brief illness the evening of Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence, surrounded by family.

William was born on May 17, 1946, to the late Michael and Nellie (DelPrincipe) Passerrello.

Mr. Passerrello operated the El Dorado Motel in New Castle for many years. After the business sold, Bill went on to work for Jim Stevenson of the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, in Sharon, Pennsylvania for 26 years.

He loved being with family and friends.

Bill was of Christian Faith and attended various Catholic churches in the Hermitage and Sharon area.

Bill is survived by two sisters, Julia Perrotta and Tresa Maiella and one brother, Joseph Passerrello, all of New Castle. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his extended family the Stevenson’s and Norris’s.

He was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters.

As per Bill’s request, no visitation will be observed. A private Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to thank our family friend, Dr. Valeri Roth, who he considered his “niece”, Dr. Sharon Miller for her compassion and the staff at UPMC Hospice, including Ashley, Theresa, Laura and Courtney. A special thank you to George “Grey” Reynolds for his compassion and help during this difficult time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa, 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 15 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.