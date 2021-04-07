William J. Steiner, Sr., Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Steiner, Sr., age 86, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

Born September 7, 1934 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Michael and Regina (Zelch) Steiner.

He married the former Doris Ann Griffin and she survives at home.

William was a 1953 graduate of Farrell High School.

He worked for National Fuel for forty years until his retirement.

He is a member of the Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene and a former member of the Sharpsville Service Club.

In addition to his wife, William is survived by a daughter, Judy (Frank) Bonanno, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, four sons, William Jr. (Audrey) Steiner, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Michael (Jackie) Steiner, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, David (Diane) Steiner, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and Jake (Cathy) Steiner, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania one brother Gary (Pat) Steiner, of Florida, eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers Robert and Thomas Steiner and two sisters, Betty Kraft and Caroline Sinopoli.Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., from the church with the Rev. Brian Burke officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene, 3480 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, Pa. 16148.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pa, 16146.