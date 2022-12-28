HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. William G. McDowell, age 92, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at UPMC Passavant Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Bill was born February 18, 1930, in Wolf Creek Township, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Gilbert G. and Nina (Kennedy) McDowell.

He graduated in 1954 from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He practiced as a family practitioner in Sharon and Farrell from 1955 until 1994. He delivered over 2,000 babies. Doc was one of the ten founding doctors of the Shenango Valley Osteopathic Hospital (now UPMC Farrell Horizon Hospital). Doc worked there until retirement in 1994. He was a deputy coroner in Mercer County for 31 years. He also partnered with Dr. Thomas Armour in their practice Osteopathic Family Practitioners in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Doc was a member of the American Osteopathic Association, Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association and a board member of the Pregnancy Services of Western Pennsylvania.

He belonged to several local clubs and organizations including the Hermitage Kiwanis Club, where he was a charter member, Mercer County Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Shenango Valley Jr. Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees). He was also a member of many golf leagues, the SVOH bowling league, the Buhl Recreation Center and the YMCA. He played bridge in the Thursday Duplicate Club.

Bill was very devoted to his church, Covenant Presbyterian, where he served as an Elder and a Deacon and trimmed the shrubs outside the church for ten years, up until this summer.

Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elinor (Minor) McDowell whom he married May 7, 1955; a daughter, Ginger (Christian) Wilson of Mars, Pennsylvania; a daughter-in-law, Gloria McDowell of Kensington, Maryland; six grandchildren, Jack, Thomas and Michael McDowell and Victoria, Olivia and William Wilson and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jack Edward McDowell and two brothers, Q. Harvey McDowell and an infant brother, Edwin.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30 at 1:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to either Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146, or American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

