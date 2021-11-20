William E. Rader, Jr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Rader, Jr., age 65, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Hospitality Care Center in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Born May 12,1956 in Sharon, Pennslvania, he was the son of the late William E., Sr. and Mary E. (Means) Rader.

William worked as a cook at both the Sharon Hotdog Shop and the Phoenix Restaurant.

He was a 1975 graduate of Sharon High School.

He liked to cook, bake and crochet.

He is survived by one brother, Paul Rader of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and two sisters, Mary A. Guthrie and her partner, Cheryl Khan, of Brookfield Ohio and Linda L. Tatta of Sharon, Pennsylvania.

There will be a gathering time on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

A memorial service will follow on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Captain David Childs of the Salvation Army, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC. Memorial contributions can be made to the Funeral Home to help take care of funeral expenses.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.