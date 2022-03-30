SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda P. (Eckles) Spangler, age 90, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at her residence.

Born September 6, 1931, in Hubbard, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Myra (Delaney) Eckles.

She married Roy Spangler on May, 15, 1948 and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2014.

Wanda attended Hickory High School.

She worked for John XXIII home in both the kitchen and laundry.

She was a former member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

In her spare time she liked to do embroidery and play Bingo.

Wanda is survived by a daughter, Patricia K. (Dave) Weatherholt of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; two sons, Arthur (Cathy) Spangler, of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Charles (Josephine) Spangler of Germany; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl and Raymond Eckles and two sisters, Carolyn Gerlack and Doris Ray.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA, 16146. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., from the funeral home, with Fr. Adam Trambley officiating.

Burial will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.