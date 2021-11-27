Walter J. Stec, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter J. Stec, 70, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Walter was born February 17, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Walter J., Jr. and Kathryn (Kuklar) Stec.

He married the former Virginia “DeeDee” Gill on July 25, 1970 and she survives at home.

Walter graduated from South Hills Catholic High School in Pittsburgh and worked for both, Hughes-Peters Company in Dayton, Ohio and REM Electronics as a branch and operations manager, until his retirement in 2018.

He was a member of the Howland United Methodist Church, where he was an adult Sunday School teacher.

He was also involved in the Boy Scouts for many years and loved model trains.

Walter is survived by a son, Walter J. Stec IV and his wife, Theresa of Warren, Ohio; a granddaughter, Hailey Stec and his granddogs, Boris and Natasha.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James E. Stec.

There are no calling hours or services scheduled at this time.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

