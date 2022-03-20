HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Vivian A. (Johnson) Evans, age 101, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Garden Way Senior Living Center.

She was born to the late Marion (Lee) Johnson and David B. Johnson in Sharon, Pennsylvania on December 17, 1920.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Evans graduated from Sharon High School in 1938 and was a cum laude graduate of Youngstown State University where she majored in English and was elected to membership in the Gould Society. She received a Master of Science in Library Science from Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University.)

In the early years of her career, after receiving a secretarial diploma from the Shenango Valley Commercial Institute, she worked at the Wheatland Tube Company, the office of Scientific Research and Development in Washington, D.C. and worked as a Secretary in the Power Engineering Department at Westinghouse.

She then became administrator of the Buhl-Henderson Community Library (now called the Community Library of the Shenango Valley) from which position she retired in April, 1984.

She enjoyed golf, bridge and reading, having belonged to a number of groups involved in these activities. She loved animals and enjoyed the companionship of a number of beloved cats whom she had adopted as strays over many years.

She was treasurer of the Shenango Valley Humane Society from 1947 to 1974. She was a member of the Sharon College Club and served as President in 1976. She was a member of the Hermitage Woman’s Club and the Mercer County League of Women Voters, having served as a board member of both of these organizations.

Her husband, William T. Evans, whom she married in December of 1984, passed away in December of 2010.

She is survived by four stepchildren, Suzy Evans and Richard Evans of Fort Worth, Texas, David Evans and his wife Brenda of Midland, Michigan and Clifford Evans and wife, Ann of Marion, Ohio; three stepgrandchildren, Michael David Evans of Cincinnati, Ohio, Samantha Joanna Evans of Gilman, Illinois, Christopher Evans and his wife Jessica, Beal AFB, California and stepgreat-grandsons, William Thomas Evans and Daniel Lee Evans, also of Beal AFB, California. She also leaves cousins Margie Lee Petroski and her husband Ronald, of Hermitage, Ann Kotyk and her husband Michael of Sharon and Connie Parsons Hall and her husband Dan of Boswell, Pennsylvania and Larry Stadtmiller of Sedalia, Missouri.

She was also predeceased by her parents Mr. and Mrs. David Johnson and a stepdaughter, Elizabeth Anna Evans.

There will be no visitation and a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Avenue, Sharon, or the Buhl Park Foundation, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage or a charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.