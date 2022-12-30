SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria S. (Klein) Hoien, age 70, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in UPMC Farrell Hospital.

Born September 7, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Jordan) Klein.

Victoria was a 1969 graduate of Hickory High School.

She worked as a bartender for the Eagle’s Club in Sharon and was also a cleaning technician for Love’s Janitorial Service.

She was also a member of the Eagle’s Club.

She married her first husband, Bernard F. Craig, on February 6, 1971 and her second husband, John Hoien on April 16, 1982 and he preceded her in death in March of this year.

Victoria is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Craig of Sharon; a son, William (Heather) Melott of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters, Phyllis McWhirter of Spokane, Washington and Regina Klein of Miami, Florida and eight grandchildren.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Online condolences mat be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

