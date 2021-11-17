Tyrone M. Antus, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tyrone M. Antus, age 73, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at his residence.

Ty was born February 21, 1948, to the late Katherine (Klein) and Michael Antus, of Hermitage.

He graduated Hickory High School in 1966 and was employed at Sawhill Tubular.

Ty loved hunting, fishing and building with his hands. He made custom recurve bows and arrows. He loved to play the guitar and learning to play other string instruments. He enjoyed listening to live country performers.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Antus, whom he married July 8, 1967; his daughters, Kathy (Randy Purdie) Antus of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Terry Cryster of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and four grandsons, Kyle Antus, Vincent Purdie, Andy Budnik and Justin Budnik. Also surviving are sisters, Jane Crissman, Deloris Carroll and Eileen (Ken) Zagger and his brother, Richard (Sandy) Antus.

Ty was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Patty D’Zurinda, Joanne Miller and Marlene Sherman.

A gathering time will be held on Thursday, November 18 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Fr. Richard Allen officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, to help with funeral expenses.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.