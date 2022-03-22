FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Chambers, age 58 of Farrell, Pennsylvania, was found passed away on Monday, February 28 due to natural causes of cardio pulmonary arrest.

Todd was born November 4, 1963 in Sharon, Pennsylvania the son of the late Wallace and Sophie Chambers of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania.

Following graduation from West Middlesex Area High School, Todd received a AA Degree in Technological Engineering and attended Penn State to pursue his BS. in Electrical Engineering.

He worked as a technological engineer in the Silicon Valley, northern California for several years, attending classes at Foothill College and Stanford University. As a college student he was selected for a special project, designing wind tunnels at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Palo Alto.

He retired early, returning home to live in the Shenango Valley.

Todd enjoyed singing, known for his karaoke solo Home Sweet Home by Motley Crue. He loved westerns; a voracious reader of western novels and watching old reruns of Gunsmoke. Most of all, Todd loved his daughter, Sara, a “gift from God.”

Todd is survived by his daughter, Sara J. Watkins of Struthers, Ohio; a sister, Cynthia M. Chambers of Culver City, California and a brother, John M. Chambers of North Conway, New Hamshire.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his eldest brother, Glenn L. Chambers.

A gathering time will take place on Friday, March 25, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA. 16146. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Denis Coan officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

Donations in his memory may be made to NAMI, P.O. Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 www.nami.org.

