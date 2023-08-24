SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy T. Cornelious, Sr., age 57 of Sharon, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, March 7, 1966, he was the son of Benjamin and Alice (Bole) Cornelious.

His father preceded him in death and his mother still survives, living in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Tim attended Sharon High School.

He worked maintenance for Rora Incorporated of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Tim is survived by two sons, Troy Cornelious and Timothy Cornelious, Jr., both of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Gary D. Cornelious of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Bryan F. Cornelious of Transfer, Pennsylvania; a sister, Debra Armburger of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Angel, Timmy, Troy and Juliana.

There is no visitation or service scheduled at this time. A celebration of Tim’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

